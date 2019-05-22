RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) - Crews responded to a smokey shop fire in Ridgefield Wednesday morning.
Just after 8 a.m., Clark County Fire & Rescue and Clark County Fire District 6 were called out to the blaze, located in the 18200 block of Northwest 28th Avenue.
Fire officials said a plume of black smoke could be seen from about a mile away.
About 15 firefighters had the fire under control within 20 minutes.
The fire appeared to have started in a shop housing lawnmowers, propane tanks, and other materials, according to fire officials.
Two RV's that were parked nearby sustained heavy damage. A nearby home was untouched.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
