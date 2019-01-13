VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Six people were displaced after a fire in Vancouver early Sunday.
At about 1:50 a.m., firefighters responded to a home on Northeast 83rd Street.
Crews arrived to find a fully-involved shop fire extending into a two-story home. Firefighters had the fire under control in 18 minutes, saving the main house.
Four adults and two children were displaced and were taken in by neighbors, according to firefighters.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
