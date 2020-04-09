Shop near elementary school in Sweet Home destroyed after welding accident

SWEET HOME, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters responded to a shop fire near Oaks Heights Elementary School in Sweet Home on Thursday.
According to the Sweet Home Fire District, crews arrived to find the 30 foot by 40-foot shop fully involved.
One person inside of the elementary school escaped unharmed as smoke and fire, driven by wind, blew towards the school, according to fire officials.
The fire also caused several explosions, believed to be caused by multiple tires, propane, and other gas tanks, the fire district says.
Multiple 60-foot tall fir trees were torched in the blaze, but no one was hurt. The shop and its contents were a total loss.
In total, 22 firefighters responded to the fire, which was unintentional and linked to an occupant welding in an area with flammable materials nearby, according to investigators.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
