STAYTON, OR (KPTV) – A woman says she feels violated after surveillance video shows a man taking upskirt photos of her at a local grocery store.
Leigha Bundy says the alleged act occurred at the Safeway store in Stayton Sunday morning.
The surveillance footage shows Bundy looking at greeting cards when a man walks up, pulls his phone out and points it under her dress. Bundy says that by the time she noticed him, she wasn’t sure if that’s what really happened, so she walked away, and so did the man.
Bundy then went to the store manager and asked to watch store security footage. She spoke with FOX 12 Monday and said what she saw on the video worries her as a mother of teenage daughters.
“What if it wasn’t me and it was one of them,” Bundy said, referencing her daughters. “Just how sickening that makes me feel.”
Bundy said she wants the man in the video to be held accountable.
“I want this man caught, I want him to be accountable for what he did and I don’t want him to do this to anybody else,” Bundy said.
Surveillance video also caught the suspect leaving the Safeway store.
Anyone who knows anything about this case or who thinks they recognize the suspect is asked to call Stayton police.
