WILSONVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - Christmas tree lots are now opening for the season.
But as we’ve told you before, Oregon’s Christmas trees suffered quite a bit of damage during the summer heat.
That, and other factors, are now affecting supply and pricing.
"That really messed up the supply chain. Then you’ve got the labor, fuel. Now everybody’s scrambling to have a nice lot," Rod Horner, owner of Yesteryear Tree Farm in Wilsonville said.
Right now, they have about 2,000 of the 3,000 trees he originally planned on.
And even that is thanks only to a major effort to get trees from all different growers.
Given things like labor and fuel prices, his costs are up about 30 to 40%.
"We’re trying not to pass all of that on to the consumer we’re doing like maybe half of that," Horner said. "A tree that was 80 dollars last year is probably 100 bucks, 110 this year."
And the summer damage means some trees that wouldn’t normally be on the lot because of crispy leaves, now make the cut.
But make no mistake, there are still many lush green trees to be found.
"Most beautiful tree we’ve actually had in years and I made my family happy," customer Adam Carsner said.
And Horner said since they had to get trees from anywhere they could find them, there is quite a variety.
"It actually made for a better experience for our customers because we have many, many more trees. Took a lot more work for us," he said.
They expect this weekend and next to be the busiest.
You can find more information here: https://www.yesteryeartreefarm.com/.