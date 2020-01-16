MULTNOMAH FALLS, OR (KPTV) - Road conditions improved in the Columbia River Gorge after a messy, icy start on Thursday. And visitors flocked to the iconic Multnomah Falls to see the rare sight of snow.
“It’s like a postcard moment," Rowena Macalanda, a visitor, said. "Just frozen. It’s like, is this really real? It’s so cool!”
One more beauty shot of this snowy, stunning sight! Have you seen snow at Multnomah Falls? If you check it out, watch out for that thick sheet of ice 🥶 We’re showing your all the views in a live report @ 10:00 #fox12 #Pnw #OrWx #snow pic.twitter.com/zCIZRvIazn— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) January 17, 2020
She wasn’t the only one taking in the surreal, snowy and stunning sights.
“This is our first time seeing snow at the falls,” Macalanda said.
The beautiful, bucket-list stop is showing off a new look: a rare, fresh coat of snow.
“its’s very majestic and powerful,” Macalanda said.
“My dog, Shelby, loves to play in the snow!” said another woman visiting the falls.
FOX 12 crews watched countless snowball fights as visitors did their best to avoid slipping and sliding down the icy path. Some were more prepared than others.
“It’s definitely special! When it snows come to Multnomah Falls,” said another visitor.
