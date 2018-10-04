MYRTLE CREEK, OR (KPTV) - Police said a shot was fired as officers responded to reports of rocks being thrown onto a road in Douglas County.
Officers were told someone was throwing rocks from the railroad tracks on the 2800 block of Dole Road in Myrtle Creek at 6:15 a.m. Thursday.
At 6:30 a.m., a responding officer advised dispatchers that a shot had been fired and it wasn’t from the officer.
Additional crews were called to the scene and the road was shut down.
The shot was identified as coming from the area of a home on the same block. Three people were detained at the home and questioned by investigators, but no arrests were made as the investigation continues.
The case is being investigated by the Douglas County Major Crimes Team.
No injuries were reported in connection with this incident.
Oregon State Police and officers from Roseburg, Winston and Myrtle Creek responded to the scene, as well as deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
