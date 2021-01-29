Shots fired at home, bullet goes through 3-year-old’s bedroom

Portland Police are asking the public for information in two shootings that happened Thursday night.
In the first case no one was injured, but officers say one person was on the front porch at the time at least four shots were fired at a home from a passing car in the 8400 block of Southeast Clinton Street around 7:30 p.m. One of the bullets went through a 3-year-old’s bedroom.
A short time later officers responded to another shooting at a hotel room on Northeast 82nd Avenue. No one was injured in that case.
PPB says there have now been 92 confirmed shooting incidents in 2021, including 27 non-fatal injury shootings. There have been six shooting related homicides, which is five times the shooting related homicides compared to January 2020.
If you have information about this case you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers, send your tip to crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, or call 503-823-0400. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.