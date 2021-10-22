NEWBERG, Ore. (KPTV) - A shots fired call that turned out to be a "highly intoxicated" man firing shots into the air prompted a lockdown at George Fox University in Newberg Friday afternoon and caused a panic at a nearby aquatic center.
Newberg-Dundee Police Chief Jeff Kosmicki told FOX 12 that police responded to a possible shooting in the 1800 block of Orchard Drive just after 12:20 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they learned the man with a gun had likely been firing shots into the air and not directly at anyone. The man's home is near the intersection of Orchard Drive and Villa Road.
Kosmicki said police tried to contact the man with the gun after he stopped firing and went into the house, but they didn't get a response. Responding officers believe the man is "highly intoxicated." Police left the area and are letting the man "sober up" before they try to contact him again.
George Fox University students were told to shelter in place while police investigated.
The emergency alert initially said to follow "run, hide, fight" protocol if the shooter is in the area and to "take shelter immediately."
The second update said the school was waiting for more information from law enforcement about an "off-campus" incident. Students were told to continue sheltering in place.
No injuries were reported, Kosmicki said.