PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Shots were fired from a car in the middle of protesters in downtown Portland.
Police said the driver turned onto Southwest Main Street in the area of a crowd during a demonstration downtown at 1:15 a.m. Thursday. The driver then attempted to turn around, going the wrong direction.
Protesters and the people in the vehicle began to “engage” with each other, according to investigators, and several shots were fired from the vehicle.
The car then left the scene.
Police said the shots were fired into the air and not directly at any people. There were no reports of injuries.
Officers in the area attempted to locate the vehicle, but it was not found.
The Portland Police Bureau stated that, “Due to the demonstration, officers were unable to canvass the area for evidence until later. No evidence was recovered from the scene.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the non-emergency police line at 503-823-3333. A description of the car was not released.
Anyone who sees a gun crime in progress should call 911.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
So, if he did shoot one or more of these domestic terrorists, does he get a reward?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.