GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Police in Gresham are looking for whoever fired a gun through two store windows in a drive-by.
Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officers say someone shot through the window of an AT&T store from their car.
The store is near Northwest Division Street and Northwest Eastman Parkway.
Then, police say the suspect did the same thing to a Panera Bread just around the corner on Northwest Civic Drive.
Police say no one was hurt. They believe the shooter's only goal was vandalism.
