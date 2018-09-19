PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Medical Examiner released its report Wednesday regarding a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred earlier this year near Portland State University.
Campus police officers shot and killed 45-year-old Jason Washington June 29 near a bar at the corner of Southwest Broadway and College Street.
The medical examiner’s report Wednesday said police fired 17 shots, hitting Washington nine times. Witnesses say Washington was trying to break up a fight.
According to the medical examiner’s report, Washington died from gunshots to the chest. He was also shot in the stomach, back and thigh.
He has seven entrance or exit wounds and two graze wounds, according to the report. The medical examiner recovered five bullets from his body.
Bodycam video from the night of the shooting shows two campus police officers respond to the fight near the Cheerful Tortoise June 29. The officers showed up just before 1:30 a.m. and, right away, someone warned them Washington had a gun.
Authorities says the gun fell out if its holster while Washington was trying to pick a friend up off the ground. According to the medical examiner, both officers drew their service weapons and fired 17 shots in about 30 seconds.
Investigators say the gun that fell from Washington’s person belonged to his friend. A grand jury earlier this month ruled the deadly shooting was justified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.