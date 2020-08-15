PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Protesters and anti-protesters clashed at a rally in downtown Portland near the Justice Center and nearby parks on Saturday, according to Portland police. Over the course of two hours the groups argued and fought each other.
Police said the groups used weapons against each other, including paintball guns and mace or bear repellent. A person was reportedly injured after a being hit in the face with a paintball fired from a paintball gun, police said.
The groups moved from Southwest 3rd and confronted each other near Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Yamhill Street. During the confrontation a person allegedly fired a gun, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident or had photos or video are asked to contact Portland police.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.