PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - E-scooters are about to vanish from Portland city streets–but will they ever reappear?
Tuesday marks the end of Portland’s four-month electric scooter pilot program, according to the Portland Bureau of Transportation. E-scooters will not be available to rent starting Nov. 21.
The bureau says the companies will work to collect the e-scooters quickly, but notes there could stragglers for up to a week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
The bureau during the 120-day pilot program gathered data and public input from riders. Authorities say they will evaluate the data and input and “inform a potential second pilot program in 2019”.
The pilot program this year started July 25. Since then, PBOT has recorded more than 676,000 e-scooter trips.
The scooters in the past have received positive feedback and criticism.
PBOT over the course of the trial period received hundreds of complaints. Most of the complains cited safety concerns.
People are encouraged to share feedback at escooters@portlandoregon.gov.
