GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - It was a long journey for two dogs who ran away near Beaver Creek Canyon over the weekend. One was saved in a neighbor's backyard Saturday, and the other was rescued by Gresham firefighters Sunday from a steep cliff near a waterfall.
On Monday afternoon, FOX 12 learned the pups were reunited with their incredibly concerned owner at the Multnomah County Animal Services shelter in Troutdale. Employees there say a family member was watching the dogs, Estrella and Zanzone, when they broke loose to chase a squirrel at a nearby park.
Luckily, their owner checked the MCAS website and picked them up Monday afternoon. MCAS says it's a good reminder of the importance of micro-chipping and licensing pets, and also keeping contact information current. They say sometimes, it could prevent a trip to the pound altogether.
WONDERFUL news! ♥️ @MultCoPets learned these babies weren’t actually abandoned. A family member was watching them when they broke loose to chase a 🐿. Estrella and Zanzone’s concerned owner claimed them this afternoon! @fox12oregon https://t.co/GAs0vdPy2E— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) September 16, 2019
The harrowing adventure began Saturday for crews when a Multnomah County Sheriff's Office deputy, Jessie Volker, was flagged down by a neighbor who saw both dogs running around.
Volker first found the female poodle mix in a backyard. When neighbors heard her brother crying down the hill, Gresham firefighters were able to respond the next day with a ladder they extended 105 feet to help with the rescue mission.
Gresham firefighter Brett Swenson rappelled down the side of a waterfall and says he found the pup soaking wet and scared on a small ledge.
"He did not want to be my friend," Swenson said. "I thought he was gone. I thought the water was just gonna take him right over...another few inches and the water just would have swallowed him right up."
At one point, Swenson says, the dog almost jumped off the cliff.
"There were a couple minutes where we’re all like, 'Where is he? What’s he doing?' We couldn’t see him, so it was heart wrenching not knowing what was going on," Volker said.
Eventually, Swenson was able to coax the dog into a pillow case where he was wrapped up tight, and then hoisted up the hill.
