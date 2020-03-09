BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A local family was recognized at the Beaverton School Board meeting Monday evening.
The four siblings, who all went to Barnes Elementary School, came together to pay off the unpaid lunch balance there.
At a packed Beaverton School Board meeting, the Keller family stepped up in a big way.
Greg, Jeff, Brian and Sharon paid off a large portion of the unpaid lunch balance at Barnes Elementary School – $4,200.
Their mom Joan raised them as a single mother.
“Knew what it was like to not have the money to afford lunch,” said Greg.
And the Keller siblings worked in the cafeteria as a way to pay for their school lunches.
“Kids today, the option isn’t there and the cost is so great,” Greg said.
Now, Greg was diagnosed with terminal cancer, and the health crisis inspired him to pay it forward.
“That’s why I'm doing it. Before I leave this earth, I want to make sure kids don’t have to worry about where their next meal is coming from,” he said.
He’s challenging others to do the same.
“I’d like to challenge every kid I went to school with. I went to Sunset High School, I went to Meadow Park Middle School and Barnes Elementary School and I’d like every single person out there to reach into their heart and their pocketbook,” Greg said. “It’s a huge amount of money, but in little chunks it can all be taken care of and paid off.”
Not for him, but for the kids.
“Step forward and help these kids out so they have a chance, so that we all have a chance,” Greg said.
