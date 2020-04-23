Sign of hope: Portland Rose Festival’s neon rose receiving update, will light up Waterfront Park

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A sign of hope will light up Waterfront Park.
The Portland Rose Festival announced Thursday that the iconic neon rose sign is being updated by the original designer, Ramsay Signs, to offer a positive message to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ramsay Signs is looking to complete the installation at the Rose Building in Waterfront Park by this weekend.
The switch was first flipped on the sign in 2009 to mark the opening night of that year’s Rose Festival. For 10 years, the brightly lit rose has guided thousands of people to the park for various festivities.
Last month, Rose Festival organizers announced the 2020 event would be postponed, with no new dates announced.
The 2020 Portland Rose Festival had been scheduled to begin May 22, with the Starlight Parade on May 30 and the Grand Floral Parade on June 6.
"Through wars and economic depressions and recession, the festival has always been one of Portland’s primary sources of inspiration and healing," says Jeff Curtis, CEO of the Portland Rose Festival Foundation. "What’s clear to festival leaders today is that we want to provide that same inspiration and healing again."
The rose sign can be seen from the Naito Parkway side and the river side, and will be illuminated nightly once the update and installation are complete.
Wendy and Joe Gibson, owners of Ramsay Signs said, "We are excited to work with Portland's official festival to gift the city with a message of hope during these uncertain times at one of Portland's most prominent downtown locations."
