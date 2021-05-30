CANNON BEACH, OR (KPTV) – No vacancy and nowhere to park. Signs of a busy Memorial Day weekend in Cannon Beach.
“It’s like a top five coast day for me in my life,” Alan Keown said.
Keown said he cannot believe the weather.
“We’re visiting from Springfield,” Keown said. “Our son and his family live in Stayton so we drove up to Stayton, got in his car, drove up here. We’ve been just going up and down the coast looking for new adventures.”
Everyone FOX 12 spoke with said with Oregon’s vaccination rates, new CDC mask guidance and more indoor capacity they feel safe and comfortable getting back to vacationing and being around others.
“It’s kind of funny people forgot how to act in public places a little bit but we’re all trying to find our way together,” Gunnar Jorstad of Portland said.
Paivi Ter Har said people are so eager to get out that this has been a record-breaking May for their long-standing store.
“People really want to get away,” Ter Har said. “Get down to the beach. Just get away from home and feel like back to normal.”
They had to close for two months last year in what was a really difficult time for their business and so many others. So now sunshine and people are both welcome sights.
“This is really awesome for all of us especially after the pandemic and everybody wants to get out so this is just really good for businesses,” Ter Har said. “People are buying things, spending money again and generally people are just happy to be out and about.”
