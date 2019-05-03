SILVER LAKE, WA (KPTV) – A Silver Lake man is grateful to have his late wife’s wedding ring back after he was scammed out of thousands of dollars for it in an online scam.
Just a few months ago, David Kusler lost his love.
“In March, my wife and I were where she had a terminal illness and a conversation came up about her wedding ring and some bills that we wanted to pay,” Kusler said. “So, I had her blessing, didn't feel really good about it.”
But Kusler went ahead and posted an ad on Craigslist in March to sell the ring for more than $3000. He created a PayPal account for payment.
That same day, he says a buyer from Illinois was interested in the ring.
“The next thing I know, I received an email, a bogus email saying that the money had been received by this guy and I'm to overnight the ring,” Kusler said.
He overnighted the ring, called PayPal to find out where his money was, but then realized it was all a scam.
“I was panicky, he kept sending me more messages to send another hundred dollars and I was in a spiral, out of control thinking about my wife, I wanted the ring back,” he said.
That’s when he says he contacted the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.
He lost his wife in March. David Kusler says before she passed they’d talked about selling her wedding ring to pay some bills. He posted an ad on Craigslist to sell it, but someone scammed him out thousands of dollars - coming up @fox12oregon full story on how he got it back pic.twitter.com/0tzcOhggDX— Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) May 4, 2019
Deputies confirm Kusler was scammed out of thousands of dollars for the ring, and hundreds of dollars for gift cards the scammer asked Kusler to send as part of the scam.
Kusler thought he’d never see the ring again. But then he says he was contacted a few weeks ago by the sheriff’s office saying it’d been recovered in Illinois.
The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says the ring was shipped to an address in Illinois. Deputies tell FOX 12 the ring was found with other items also believed to be received as part of the scam.
The sheriff’s office says the person receiving the packages was allegedly supposed to pawn them and then give the money to another person they met on an online dating site.
“It's cruel, it's very cruel. It comes down to that,” Kusler said.
But now that he has the symbol of their love back in his hands, he says he knows his wife is at peace.
“I'll always have her here, I bought a sterling silver chain with her ashes and it says forever remembered,” he said. “I know she's smiling, that's what it means to me.”
Kusler says he still plans on selling the ring, but is more cautious now.
The sheriff’s office says this is all still under investigation. It says authorities are trying to track down where the person is operating the scam.
