Silverton brewery hopes to get a boost from ‘Small Brewery Sunday’

SILVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Small Brewery Sunday is a day that places emphasis on supporting and buying from local brewpubs and taprooms. The owner, Eric Druline, at Silver Fall Brewery in Silverton, said these days are important because small businesses cannot survive alone.
“It does help because there’s a lot of people that don’t really know us yet,” he said. “And so by doing some kind of promotion or some advertising or word of mouth to kind of seek these smaller breweries out, it’s great.”
Silver Falls Brewery has been open for three and a half years. Druline said they’ve been expanding ever since.
For the past nine months, though, the COVID-19 Pandemic has thrown a wrench into their plans.
“We were supposed to open up to full dining the day we got closed down, so then we had to transition frantically and try to put everything online,” he said.
They are now serving food and beer to go until the restrictions in the state change. He said they are expanding their outdoor dining as well.
“We’re looking at trying to change our outdoor seating to try to put some cover-up, put some canopies up, create little individual tables that are kind of by themselves,” he said.
They’re also doing everything they can to bring the uniqueness of Oregon to customers.
“It’s Oregon people like the outdoors, people are going to eat and drink outdoors even if it is raining, but as long as there’s a cover, I think they’ll come,” he said.
They are currently the only brewery that’s still open in Silverton.
“A lot of businesses in town just decided to close, and so I think we are kind of absorbing some of those sales for the needs of our community,” he said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.