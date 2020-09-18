SILVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Silver Creek Fellowship in Silverton stepped up on Sunday and agreed to be a community partner with the Red Cross.
“Like many people around Oregon, we were asking what can we do to help?” Kurt Barnes, pastor at Silver Creek Fellowship, said.
They have a makeshift workshop out in front of the church, where hundreds of volunteers have already put together thousands of relief kits for people going back to their homes to salvage anything from the ashes.
“What the kits are is for families who have lost their homes in the fire," Barnes said. "These kits provide them a way to go through what remains. There’s a shovel, a rake, a sifter screened gloves and masks and hand sanitizers and tarps so families can search for valuables that may remain from the fire."
They're also providing kits for those families whose homes are still standing but need some supplies to start cleaning up.
“It’s got a mop, a broom, bleach, a bucket sponges and all kinds of other supplies for cleaning up their house," Barnes said.
But the work doesn't stop once those supplies are all put together. Volunteers also take U-Haul trucks full of the kits to the communities who need them. Volunteers like Loren Hall.
“There’s a lot of people who feel like they need to do something," Hall said. "I have the opportunity to do something and I’m going to take that opportunity."
Hall lives in Silverton and is a 911 dispatcher. He was working when the Beachie Creek Fire took a turn for the worse.
“In my 31 years of 911 dispatching, it was the most intense experience I’ve ever had," Hall said.
Hall provided a calm voice on the other end of the phone as people tried to escape the fire.
"I know there was more than one person I talked to that I was the last person they talked to," Hall said, holding back tears. "There were times when I had people on the phone and I said, ‘If you want to live, you will drop your RV trailer right now, turn around, and go back to where we’re sending helicopters."
Even after life-saving efforts, he said he still felt compelled to volunteer on his day off.
“To have a little more of a connection other than just some faceless voice on the phone. To have a little more connection with what’s going on with the people up there that have been so drastically impacted by this," Hall said.
If you'd like to help, the Red Cross is accepting monetary donations. You can donate online here.
