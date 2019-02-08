SILVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A husband and wife say they will use their lottery winnings to help a family member pay for a liver transplant.
Victor Salazar and his wife, from Silverton, won $45,072 while playing Keno, the Oregon Lottery says.
Salazar won the money while working at the San Blas Family Mexican Restaurant in Molalla during a fundraiser to raise money for cancer treatments, he said.
Salazar says he saw people playing and started to fill out the play slip, but had to hand it off to his wife.
“We were really busy,” Salazar said. “It was karaoke night and she finished the slip and played.”
The pair realized later that night they had won the Keno 8-spot prize.
Salazar and his wife say the money comes at a very good time.
“My father needs a liver transplant and insurance won’t cover it,” Salazar said. “This money is going to help him play for the transplant he needs.”
