PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - There are some simple guidelines to follow for grocery shopping during a pandemic.
The NW Grocery Association narrowed it down to four.
1. There is no need to hoard merchandise.
COVID-19 is not like a natural disaster that can immobilize trucks and threaten water supplies. Government agencies are working with industries to provide food and essential goods to keep grocery stores open and stocked.
“Everyone should shop to have an adequate supply of food and essential products, but there is no need to hoard supplies to be safe. Remember your neighbor behind you in line, they need toilet paper too!” according to the NW Grocery Association.
2. Social distancing with other customers.
Remember to take a step back in aisles and in line, and try to keep at least 3 feet to 6 feet of distance between yourself and other customers.
“According to the CDC this is one of the most effective ways to prevent transmission. Think of it as seeing that person you’ve been avoiding, but without the hostility,” according to the NW Grocery Association.
3. Limiting contact with store employees.
“Our employees are a critical link to your food supply,” the NW Grocery Association states, while asking people to observe social distancing with workers, use self-checkout stations and bag your own groceries when available.
4. Senior and immune-compromised population assistance.
Some grocery stores are offering special morning hours for senior and immune-compromised people. “Your help in respecting this time is appreciated,” according to the NW Grocery Association.
Do you know a senior or immune compromised individual? Offer to do their shopping or help them navigate home delivery, the association advises, even if it’s a neighbor you haven’t talked to in a while.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
