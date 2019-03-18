Single-game tickets go on sale for the Portland Timbers on Tuesday

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Timbers fans who want to catch a match at Providence Park this season will have the chance to purchase single-game tickets starting Tuesday.
Single-game tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Ticket prices start at $23 for Timbers Army seats or $15 for obstructed view seating.
Individual orders will be limited to eight tickets per game, with a four-ticket limit for the match against Seattle Sounders FC on Aug. 23.
Tickets can be purchased Tuesday online, by calling 888-736-6849 or at the Providence Park box office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Starting Wednesday, the Providence Park box office will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and will be closed on Sunday-Tuesday, unless it is a matchday at Providence Park.
The Timbers home opener is June 1 against Los Angeles FC, after 12 consecutive road games to start the season due to completion work on the $85 million transformation of Providence Park.
Portland will conclude its regular season with 11 of its last 12 matches at Providence Park, including a 10-game homestand that begins with a match against Cascadia rival Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Aug. 10.
