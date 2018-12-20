OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – Police are still searching for a driver who hit an Oregon City woman and then took off leaving her in the road.
On December 12th around 10:15 p.m. police say a car hit 37-year-old Mindy Ashbaugh who was crossing the street at Molalla Avenue and Gaffney Lane in Oregon City.
Ashbaugh was initially listed in critical condition.
“We don't know if she was actually in the crosswalk or not we were told she got thrown about 30 feet from where she was hit,” Mindy’s sister, Kaylin Ashbaugh said.
Kaylin says Mindy is a mother of two who had a good heart.
But now she’s stuck in a hospital bed with a long road to recovery.
“We didn't know what the extent of her injuries were until we got up here that night and were told that she was in surgery,” Kaylin said.
Doctors removed Mindy’s spleen in surgery.
She has broken ribs, a fractured clavicle and several bumps and bruises.
“At this point we just kind of all want my sister back,” Kaylin said.
She hopes someone knows something about what happened to her sister that night.
“We don't really have any bad thoughts toward the person or bad will so we just want them to come forward so we can find the person that did it,” she said.
Police aren’t sure if Ashbaugh was crossing the street in the crosswalk.
If anyone knows anything about the hit-and-run contact Oregon City Police.
