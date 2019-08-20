GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham police are looking to speak with witnesses after police say a man was found stabbed to death this weekend in Gresham.
Officers are investigating the death of 38-year-old Nathan Butchek, of Portland, as a homicide.
Butchek was found dead just before 7 a.m. Saturday in an industrial area near Northeast Wilkes Road and Northeast 181st Avenue.
Police haven’t said much about the case or exactly why Butchek was in that area.
Butchek’s sister says she has no idea why he was there. She describes her brother as kind and non-confrontational and says he didn’t have any enemies. She says she last heard from Butchek Friday and says there wasn’t anything he said that led her to believe that something was wrong.
Butchek’s death has been extremely hard on their family, she says, as they’ve lost their mom, dad, and another brother in the last three years.
Family members confirm they are in the process of coordinating funeral arrangements. Detectives ask anyone with possible tips about this case to contact the Gresham Police Department.
