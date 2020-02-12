CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Deputies have arrested a woman accused of stabbing her sister several times, causing life-threatening injuries, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident occurred on Wednesday after an argument between the two women escalated at a home near 270th Avenue and Northeast 236th Street, investigators said.
The 37-year-old victim suffered multiple stab wounds and lacerations to the neck area and outer exterminates. The victim was treated on scene by paramedics and then transported to an area hospital.
The suspect, Rima McQuestion, 44, was arrested and lodged at the Clark County Jail. McQuestion is facing a charge of attempted homicide.
