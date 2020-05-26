SISTERS, OR (KPTV) – Lorna Hewitt, of Sisters, will make more masks for her co-workers after winning more than $126,000 in the Oregon Lottery.
Hewitt found work at a local grocery store after she was laid off from her job at a restaurant earlier this year, according to lottery officials. It was there she first got the idea to make face masks for her co-workers.
“They liked them so much, they started giving me some money for them,” Hewitt said. “So, I started selling them, because my boss couldn’t order any more, there was a shortage.”
Hewitt said used the money she made from the face masks to buy a Keno 8-spot ticket from the Sister’s Main Line.
“I don’t play a lot, but thought I was doing something to help, maybe I would win,” Hewitt said.
Hewitt said she felt guilty after finding out that she had won $126,789.
“I was making the masks with fabric I already had, and I just happen to get in at a good time,” Hewitt said.
Her first stop after claiming her prize at the Oregon Lottery headquarters was the Joann Fabrics store in Salem for more mask-making supplies.
“My masks are popular, and I want to keep making them–and maybe some other things,” Hewitt said.
Now that's a cool story. You gotta good heart Lorna. It's just too bad you couldn't have met and married a man with the last name of Doones.
