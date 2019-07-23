PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A local grocery store is making it easier for customers to bring their pup on their next shopping trip.
Zupan's announced a new service called DogSpot - a safe and secure high-tech dog house.
Each DogSpot shelter is temperature controlled with A/C and heat, equipped with a puppy cam, app-controlled lock, and fresh-air ventilation. They are one size fits most and can accommodate dogs up to 100 pounds.
Zupan's customers can download the DogSpot app and create an account to use the dog-friendly homes.
It cost 30 cents per minute to use, and Zupan's is the first business in Portland to have them.
For more information about the new service visit https://hellodogspot.com/.
