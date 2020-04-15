Sit, stay, learn at home: Portland dog trainer teaching dogs remotely

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – In this time of social distancing, a dog trainer in Portland has figured out how to continue to teach her classes remotely.
FOX 12 on Wednesday afternoon sat in on a puppy training class on Zoom with Wonder Puppy owner Casey Newton, who led clients and their puppies through some instructional videos.
During the classes, Newton observes each owner and dog and gives personalized feedback. She says this new method of training can be, in some ways, more effective than the traditional group sessions in a classroom.
“It’s even, I think, more beneficial in some ways than being in the classroom with the person, because the puppies don’t have the distraction of each other,” Newton said.
Plus, owners have the convenience of not having to leave their homes, Newton says.
Newton says about 50 of her clients are taking virtual classes right now. She says it’s been about three weeks of virtual instruction now, and she likes it so much, she plans to continue some of these courses even after social distancing guidelines are lifted.
Read more about Wonder Puppy and its services online here.
