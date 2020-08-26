PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported six additional COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 433.
Health officials also reported 222 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus statewide Wednesday.
The statewide total for COVID-19 cases during the pandemic is now 25,571, as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. There have been more than 502,000 negative tests in Oregon.
The deaths reported Wednesday were:
- A 90-year-old man in Baker County who tested positive on August 11 and died on August 21 in his home. He had underlying conditions.
- A 92-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 1 and died on August 15 in her home. She had underlying conditions.
- A 55-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on June 26 and died on August 25 at St. Charles Medical Center Bend. He had underlying conditions.
- An 82-year-old woman who tested positive on June 25 and died on August 25. More information about place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
- A 55-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on May 5 and died on August 15. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.
- A 62-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 16 and died on August 22 at Adventist Health Portland. He had underlying conditions.
The new cases reported Wednesday were in the following counties:
- Benton, 1
- Clackamas, 15
- Columbia, 1
- Coos, 5
- Deschutes, 4
- Douglas, 4
- Jackson, 25
- Josephine, 2
- Lane, 8
- Lincoln, 3
- Linn, 1
- Malheur, 9
- Marion, 38
- Morrow, 2
- Multnomah, 54
- Polk, 1
- Umatilla, 24
- Union, 3
- Wasco, 1
- Washington, 18
- Yamhill, 3
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.