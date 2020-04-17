PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Six additional COVID-19 deaths were reported in Oregon on Friday.
The Oregon Health Authority also reported 49 new diagnosed cases of the coronavirus statewide.
Seventy people have now died from COVID-19 in Oregon.
The deaths reported Friday were an 88-year-old woman in Clackamas County, who tested positive April 15 and died the following day at the hospital; a 95-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive April 2 and died April 14 at his home; an 86-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive April 6 and died April 15 at his home; a 65-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive March 26 and died April 6 at the hospital; a 91-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive April 12 and died April 16 at her home; a 76-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive April 7 and died April 11 at the hospital.
Each patient had prior underlying medical conditions, according to OHA.
As of Friday morning, there have been 1,785 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in Oregon. The new cases reported Friday were in the following counties:
- Clackamas (3)
- Deschutes (2)
- Jackson (1)
- Lane (1)
- Linn (3)
- Marion (8)
- Multnomah (19)
- Polk (1)
- Tillamook (1)
- Umatilla (1)
- Washington (7)
- Yamhill (2)
There have been 34,536 negative tests for the coronavirus in Oregon, as of Friday morning.
The OHA also released an update to its epidemic modeling report Friday. The full report is at this link.
"Today’s modeling update tells us that statewide mitigation efforts are keeping the caseload and hospitalizations well below the numbers we would have seen absent our efforts as a state," said state epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger. "We are encouraged by the continued success of our mitigation efforts, which are allowing us to begin planning for suppression strategies for when the statewide measure can begin to be lifted."
MORE:
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
How many cases from Central and Eastern Oregon counties have been tested for covid-19 coronavirus and found positive?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.