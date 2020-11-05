GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Six juveniles were detained and two teens were subsequently arrested after a robbery and shooting in Gresham.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of Highland Drive at around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said multiple suspects left the scene, leading to a chase involving officers.
On Thursday, police said they took six juveniles into custody in connection with this investigation. A 16-year-old was arrested on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree attempted assault and unlawful use of a weapon. A 17-year-old was arrested on the charge of second-degree robbery.
No injuries were reported in this case.
No further details were released by police.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
