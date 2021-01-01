Six Oregon counties ring in 2021 with lessened Covid-19 restrictions

SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) - The new year brought some changes to several counties across the state of Oregon Friday. As the state deals with the COVID-19 pandemic, risk levels were lowered for six Oregon counties by Governor Kate Brown.
Jan. 1 through Jan. 14, the state will have 23 counties in the Extreme Risk level, five at High Risk, zero at Moderate Risk and seven at Lower Risk.
Six counties moved to a different risk level. Lake County moved to Lower Risk from Moderate while Clatsop, Coos, Douglas, Lincoln and Morrow Counties moved from Extreme Risk to High Risk.
“After weeks of diligent work by local leaders and public health officials to implement health and safety measures in their communities, this week’s county data is a welcome sign that we are making progress in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Oregon,” Governor Brown said. “The county risk level framework is meant to put us on track to reopen our schools, businesses, and communities. It is not easy. Oregon families and businesses have made incredible sacrifices. If we work together, we will see more counties begin to lower their COVID-19 risk levels. If communities let down their guard too early, we could see our hard-won progress unravel just as quickly.”
In Clatsop County, some restaurants reopened for indoor dining, while places like gyms, movie theaters and aquariums also reopened.
At the Seaside Aquarium, they were delighted to be back open after a two-week closure.
“It’s just nice having the customers back around again,” Seaside Aquarium General Manager Keith Chandler said. “The seals are really happy to have the visitors back because we feed them, but they really enjoy the interaction they have with the public.”
The aquarium has had to close several times to the public and even lay off some staff since the pandemic began. Over the coast of nine months, they’ve racked up several weeks of closures.
“It’s been a challenge like it has for everyone else. We are just looking forward to a time when the whole year can be normal,” Chandler said. “My stress level went down right with that level. If we go down one more level, my stress level will be even lower.”
He remains hopeful that COVID-19 will soon be behind them, and life on the coast will be back to normal soon.
“We are looking forward to the day when we can look back and remember this and not have to live it,” Chandler said.
