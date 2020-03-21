Six people hospitalized after fire breaks out in NW Portland high-rise

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters responded to three different fires in less than an hour on Friday night, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
At 11:49 p.m. fire crews were dispatched to a fire at 101st Street and SE Clinton. Upon arrival firefighters saw smoke and fire coming from the windows and roof of a boarded-up house where it was initially reported that there may be people inside.
Crews searched the home while putting out the fire and did not find anyone inside. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Two minutes later a second fire was reported at the Portland Towers Apartments in northwest Portland where a fire had started in the kitchen of an apartment in the eighth floor, fire officials said. Because of the limited access to the flames, a second alarm was called to provide additional crews bringing the total to approximately 60 firefighters on scene.
Smoke spread throughout the eight-floor forcing several residents to shelter in place. Fire crews say the 13-story building was not built with a sprinkler system. Additionally, residents on the first through sixth floor also asked to shelter in place as crews worked to extinguish the fire.
Six residents were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation and one suffered minor burns. No one was seriously injured.
The Red Cross, building management and PF&R are working together to help relocate the residents who lived in the eighth and ninth floors.
At approximately 30 minutes later, a third fire was reported on 55th and southeast Francis Street where a small cooking fire was quickly extinguished, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.
Because many of Portland Fire & Rescue Battalion Chiefs were already working at previous fires, this fire required a Gresham Battalion Chief to assist.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.