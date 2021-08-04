FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) - For the fourth time in just over a week people have been hurt in a crash along Highway 6.
The latest one was near the interchange with Highway 8 this afternoon. Forest Grove fire crews say six people were hurt and four of them had to be taken to the hospital.
Their conditions are not known at this point and a cause of the crash has not been released.
