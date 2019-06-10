TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Six people were rushed to hospitals early Monday morning following a crash in rural Tillamook County.
Tillamook County Emergency Management officials said the crash occurred at around 3:20 a.m. on Kilchis Forest Road between milepost 5 and 6.
An investigation revealed that a pickup truck was traveling eastbound on the road when it left the roadway for unknown reasons and rolled over down a deep gully.
Officials said three males who were riding in the bed of the pickup were ejected. One male and two females were inside the cab.
Two people had to be extricated from the pickup. The others were either hoisted up on backboards or assisted in walking out of the gully.
Four people were life-flighted to Portland hospitals. The two others were taken to Tillamook Adventist Hospital by ground ambulance.
All patients had serious injuries, and some were juveniles, according to officials.
Officials told FOX 12 the area where the crash happened is well known for partying and camping, however, it is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were involved.
No other information has been released and the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
