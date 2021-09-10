SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Six people who are required to get COVID-19 vaccines to keep their jobs are suing Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and the state Health Authority, citing "natural immunity" as the reason they won't get a shot.

The plaintiffs are represented by the Freedom Foundation, a conservative Pacific Northwest think tank. They include a fire chief in Marion County; a dental office manager in Klamath Falls; a Beaverton school bus driver; an Idaho resident who works as a corrections officer in Oregon; an investigator for the state Department of Justice who lives in Clackamas County, and a corrections officer in Malheur County.

According to the lawsuit, all of them have had COVID-19 and have since recovered. They don't believe they should be required to get the shot to keep their jobs.

Brown and the OHA have issued vaccine mandates for health care workers, most state employees and school employees as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Oregon.

It's at least the second lawsuit filed against Brown and the state over vaccine mandates. A group of Oregon State Troopers and firefighters is suing Brown over the vaccine requirements for state employees. The Fraternal Order of Police, a firefighters group in Klamath Falls, and nine Oregon State Police workers are named as plaintiffs in that suit.

Brown's order says state executive branch employees must be fully vaccinated on or before Oct. 18, or six weeks after a COVID-19 vaccine receives full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, whichever is later.