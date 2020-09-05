Six pets killed in Hillsboro house fire, 6 people displaced

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A house fire killed six pets in Hillsboro on Friday.
The fire happened on southeast 68th Avenue, according to Hillsboro Fire and Rescue. An off-duty firefighter noticed grey smoke coming from the home. Hearing smoke alarms inside the home the firefighter tried to make contact the residents at the front door, but none answered.
Within minutes, fire crews responded and found smoke coming from the attic vent and began to attack the fire. The fire was upgraded, and additional units arrived.
A hole was cut through the roof to release the heated gas and smoke to help crews in their firefighting efforts. Once inside they found eight pets inside and went to work to resuscitate the animals. One dog and one cat were taken to the animal hospital for medical care. The other six died in the fire. No residents were found in the home at the time of the fire.
After the fire was put out, firefighters spent time clearing the smoke and salvaging some of the resident’s belongings.
Firefighters said six adults were displaced as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.