SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Three months after a man’s body was discovered in a forested area near Cougar, Washington, deputies have reported that an arrest has been made in connection with his murder.
The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that Damian Bradley Belander, 22, of Dayton, Oregon, was arrested after he was served a warrant.
Belander was charged second-degree murder on March 13 in connection with the death of Brian Bodle, a Newberg man who was found dead at the age of 24.
On Jan. 24, someone reported suspicious circumstances on forest road 83 near the junction of forest road 90, in an area about six miles east of Cougar.
When they responded to the scene, deputies found Bodle dead in a burnt minivan. His body didn’t appear to be burnt.
It was determined Bodle died of homicidal violence.
Deputies said Belander is currently incarcerated in the Yamhill County jail on other unrelated charges.
The sheriff’s office said Belander will eventually be transferred to Skamania County regarding the murder charge.
Belander is scheduled to appear in court on May 8 in Yamhill County.
No other details about the investigation were released by deputies.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
