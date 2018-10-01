SKAMANIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - It was a busy weekend for Skamania County Search & Rescue crews as they responded to three incidents over a 24-hour period.
The Skamania County Sheriff's Office said the first incident was called in at around 7:09 p.m. Saturday. Deputies received a report about an injured hiker two miles up the trail from the Climber's Bivouac on Mt. St. Helens.
The hiker, Louise Bowman, 53, of Dallas, Texas, possibly sustained a broken ankle and was unable to move. The sheriff's office said she was with three other people at the time.
Search and rescue crews responded and found Bowman right at the tree line. She was evaluated then brought back to the trail head at around 11:30 p.m.
The sheriff's office said she was taken to an area hospital by private vehicle.
The second incident came in at around 8:39 p.m. Saturday. The sheriff's office said they received a call from a woman stating that her friend, Colleen F. Mannahan, 56, of Port Orchard, was overdue from picking mushrooms.
The sheriff's office said they attempted to contact Mannahan by cell phone. A woman answered but the connection was quickly lost.
Deputies received a call from a second person saying he believed Mannahan was in the Stabler area. He later called back and reported finding Mannahan's car off the main USFS 43 road, northwest of the ranger station.
Crews responded to the area and confirmed the location of Mannahan's car.
A Clark County Search & Rescue team responded with eight volunteers and began a search just after 1 a.m. They were done by 4:30 a.m. and additional searchers arrived at 8 a.m.
Mannahan was located at around 4:57 p.m. Sunday, according to the sheriff's office. She was medically evaluated and walked back to the search base.
The sheriff's office said at around 9:30 a.m. Sunday they received a report about an injured climb. Initial information was the climber was repelling down Big Creek Falls and fell the last 15 feet to the rocky pool below.
Search and rescue crews responded to the falls, about 26 miles east of Cougar, Washington.
Crews reached the injured climber, John F. Johnson, 72, of Washougal, and requested a helicopter.
A US Coast Guard helicopter was dispatched from Astoria to hoist Johnson, but was unable to remove him safely.
The sheriff's office said Johnson was then roped back to the top of the falls and taken to the Pine Creek Ranger Station, then transported by Life Flight to a Portland area hospital.
Johnson's current condition is unknown at this time.
