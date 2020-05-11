SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Skamania County is one of three counties newly approved for an early move to Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan for reopening Washington.
The state approved applications for Skamania, Wahkiakum and Stevens counties to move into Phase 2 on Monday. There are now eight counties in Washington in Phase 2.
As part of Phase 2, outdoor recreation is allowed for five or fewer people, including those outside of a single household. That includes camping and going to the beach.
Businesses that can reopen include hair and nail salons, barbers, pet grooming, restaurants with restrictions, in-home and domestic services such as nannies and housecleaning, and retail with in-store purchases and some restrictions.
Businesses must wait to reopen, however, until guidance has been released for their industry on how to keep workers and the public safe. They must then comply with all health and safety requirements in that guidance to reopen, according to Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman.
To apply for the variance to move into Phase 2, counties must have a population of less than 75,000 and no new cases of COVID-19 in the last three weeks. The application process requires support from the local health officer, the local board of health, local hospitals, and the county commission or council.
Each county must demonstrate they have adequate local hospital bed capacity as well as adequate PPE supplies to keep health care workers safe.
For more, go to https://coronavirus.wa.gov/what-you-need-know/safe-start.
While I am glad to see the cautious reopening of our society, I can't help but wonder how many cases of covid-19 are in Skamania County, that were counted in Klickitat, Clark or Hood River counties. There are no hospitals, and only one clinic that I know of in Skamania county. Most do their medical in the other three counties. Would any cases be counted in the county of origin, or in the county it was diagnosed and treated in?
