SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The Skamania County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing and endangered man.
Jonathon M. Wodtke, 21, was last seen on July 12 leaving the Hilltop Road area.
According to the sheriff's office, Wodtke may be in possession of a stolen handgun.
Wodtke is described as a white man, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with shoulder length brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, dark pants, and black and white adidas shoes. He also has several piercings in his ears and on either side of his mouth.
The sheriff's office said Wodtke left in an unknown direction and was previously homeless in the Clark County and Cowlitz County areas.
Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach and contact a local law enforcement agency or the Skamania County Sheriff's Office at 509-427-9490.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.