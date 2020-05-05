Skamania County votes to seek variance in state reopening plan

SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Several Washington counties are looking to fast track their reopening and lifting of restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the virus.
Counties can apply for a waiver of the first phase of reopening if they can meet certain requirements, one of which is a county with a population of less than 75,000 and no new cases in the past three weeks.
Governor. Jay Inslee says those counties with enough PPE and hospital capacity can explore the option of moving into phase two of reopening. Ten counties in the state currently meet those requirements.
One of which is Skamania County which borders the Columbia River Gorge. Tuesday, the County Health Board and County Commissioners met by Zoom and voted to move forward with the application process.
On the call with the health board the county said it felt comfortable with its amount of PPE and testing capacity. Skamania County has reported three confirmed cases of COVID-19. On the call they reported the last case confirmed was on April 9th. The health board said another requirement was to have a plan in place to be able to respond to any outbreak should it happen.
There are concerns in the county as to what happens once they begin to reopen. Skamania County is a busy place when the weather is nice with hikers, campers, and those who love the outdoors head that way.
One commissioner likened their plan to reopen as cracking the door and not letting it fly open all the way. Like many rural communities, the worry is that the hospital and resources would experience issues if an outbreak were to occur.
“There is definitely that concern, this is a small community with you know not a lot of resources,” Stevenson Restaurant Owner Justin Gross said.
Gross owns the Big River Grill. The business has been shut down for several weeks.
He says he is encouraged by the reopening plan and the county moving forward.
“We just continue self-policing, taking care of ourselves, do all the sanitization, do everything right, you know I feel it is something we could meet. It will be interesting to say the least,” Gross said.
For more information on Washington’s Phased in reopening plan here.
