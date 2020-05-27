SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The Skamania Lodge in the Columbia River Gorge is reopening Wednesday with safety and sanitation procedures in place to keep guests safe.
The resort was closed on March 22 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision to reopen the resort comes after Governor Jay Inlsee progressed Skamania County into Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan.
Since the closure, resort officials say they have been hard at work deep cleaning and sanitizing the entire resort to provide a safe environment for guests.
The resort has made several changes to ensure safety for everyone. Those new safety procedures include that employees will be required to pass a temperature screen and wear a mask at all times, hand sanitation stations will be provided in all high-touch public areas, physical distancing floor markers will direct guests as they check in and out, and seating in dining rooms will be arranged to meet the requirements of six feet of safe physical distancing.
Skamania Lodge Adventures including Zipline Tours, Aerial Course, and Axe Throwing resumed on May 23. The on-site hiking trails have also reopened.
The resort says the Waterleaf Spa & Fitness Center will remain closed until further notice.
To view all safety procedures in place at Skamania Lodge, visit www.skamania.com/columbia_river_gorge_hotel/covid19-update/.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.