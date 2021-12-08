Skamania Sheriff’s Office looking for man suspected of trying to lure a child into car

SKAMANIA COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say tried to lure an 11-year-old girl into his vehicle Wednesday morning just before 8:00 a.m.
The girl was waiting for the bus by her house when the man approached her in his car and tried to get her into the car by brandishing a gun. The girl ran away and told a staff member when she got to school. That staff member then called 911 and both Cape-Horn Elementary and Canyon Creek Middle Schools were placed on modified lockdowns.
The sheriff’s office also did a reverse 911 call to houses in the area, interviewed neighbors and are asking people to check their security footage.
“It is unfortunate to see something like this happening and you know we’ve had car chases and people trying to run from the law but not something like a child abduction,” Paul Smith, who lives in the county, said. “I’m not scared I mean—we’ve so many people up here we’ve got guns and dogs and it’s a country rural lifestyle here so.”
Deputies said they are looking for a newer black car or small SUV that was last seen driving toward Washougal River Road from Canyon Creek Road. The suspect is described as a white man, medium build with light brown hair and facial hair. He was wearing camouflage clothes and a baseball cap.
For the rest of the week the sheriff’s office will have an increased presence at the two schools. If you have any information you are asked to call the sheriff’s office immediately at 509-427-9490.