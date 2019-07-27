Sketch of Stayton attempted sexual assault suspect released

STAYTON, OR (KPTV) – A sketch of the man accused of attempting to sexually assault a girl in Stayton earlier this week has been released.
Stayton police asked the public for help locating a man after the attempted sexual assault occurred Wednesday morning.
Police said a teenage girl was walking on a pathway near Seventh Avenue and East Hollister Street at around 11 a.m. when she was grabbed by a man.
The suspect is described as a white man about 30 to 40 years old, medium height, with reddish-brown short hair and beard. He was wearing jeans and a green shirt.
On Saturday, Stayton police released a sketch of the suspect.
The sketch was made with the assistance of a Portland Police Bureau Investigative Unit Sketch Artist.
Stayton police are asking anyone who may have any information regarding the incident to contact Officer Tim Hankins at 503-769-3421 #1.
