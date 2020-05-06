Sketch released of woman whose remains were found in forested area east of Sweet Home

LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A sketch has been released in hopes of identifying a woman whose remains were found in a forested area east of Sweet Home.
The remains were discovered last month off U.S. Forest Service Road 417, five miles up Gordon Road, about 13 miles east of Sweet Home.
Investigators were able to determine she was a white woman between the ages of 30 and 50 years old. On Wednesday, investigators provided additional information.
The woman had brown hair at the time of her death. Found near the remains were:
- Purple full-zip athletic jacket with open “scalloped” back, Apana brand, size XS
- Green camisole with spaghetti straps, BKE Core brand, size s/extra long
- Heather gray front-zip sports bra, Victoria’s Secret VSX Sport brand, size 32C
- Black heavy fabric bandanna or neckerchief tied with square knot
- Blue denim jeans with crystal embellishments on front and back pockets, Wrangler brand, size 5/6 x 32
- Black dress booties, Steve Madden brand, size 9.5
The Oregon State Police Medical Examiner’s Office worked with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and Linn County Sheriff’s Office to create the composite sketch using facial reconstruction technology.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Colin Pyle with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 541-967-3950.
