Ski areas at Mount Hood prepare for winter

MOUNT HOOD, OR (KPTV) - Ski areas at Mount Hood are already gearing up for skiing and snowboarding season.
Mt. Hood Meadows is selling season passes and Timberline Lodge is now selling their season passes as well. Timberline Lodge and Mt. Hood Meadows plan to operate similar to how they did during the 2020/2021 season.
People will be required to mask up indoors, in lift lines and anywhere else outdoors where people may not be able to socially distance. However, things can change quickly and both ski areas said they are prepared for whatever the pandemic or mother nature throws at them.
“They are predicting a La Nina winter which means colder with more moisture so that’s a great forecast and we’ll take it,” John Burton of Timberline Lodge said.
Dave Tragethon from Mt. Hood Meadows said they’re hopeful for a good skiing and snowboarding season.
“It’s all a matter of time when it’s going to fall but we feel pretty good that we’re going to get the snow for this winter,” Tragethon said. Both ski areas said they feel equipped to handle anything.
“Even this summer where we started our summer operations without masks and then we switched to outside due to the state order,” Tragethon said.
Burton said he’s hopeful that they won’t have to limit capacity indoors or at the historic Timberline Lodge.
“We hope we don’t have to go there again this year but we’re fully prepared if we need to, to do so. We know how to do it,” Burton said.
Tragethon said at Meadows they’ve learned over the past year how to better manage capacity so there aren’t too many people in lift lines or on the mountain.
“We’ve designed our lift tickets, dynamic ticketing issue that you can purchase a ticket in advance to match up with those different time frames so maybe the 9:00 tickets isn’t available because we just think there are already going to be enough people up there in the morning,” he said.
“So you buy the noon ticket or you buy the 2:00 ticket.”
Both areas have made improvements ahead of opening day. For Timberline, they’re expanding their terrain and opening a new run called Summit Pass. Skiers and boarders can ride from the top of Palmer all the way down to Government Camp.
“That’s a vertical drop of 4,540 feet that’s the biggest vertical in the U.S,” Burton said.
“We’ve tripled our shuttle system so you’ll be able to ski down to Summit Pass grab a Timberline Shuttle and it’ll take you back up the road.”
Both Meadows and Timberline have season passes on sale now for Timberline and Meadows.
