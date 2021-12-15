MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - All three ski areas at Mt. Hood are finally and officially open for the season. Ski Bowl was the last of the three to start spinning lifts and officially opened for night skiing on December 15. It’s a later start than many had hoped for but the snow is here and conditions are looking great.
“The snow we went from basically zero on Thursday of last week to about a hundred today so conditions could not be better for opening day,” Mike Quinn, the GM at Ski Bowl said. He said they’ve had to pivot and make adjustments the last couple of years because of the pandemic and now it’s feeling better to see things looking more stable this season.
“The mask use is voluntary outside we highly recommend them in crowded areas and in lift lines and stuff like that but the only place you’re required to wear a mask is indoors right now,” he said. Skiers and snowboarders are beyond excited and can’t help but smile at the conditions.
“The steeps are great the snow is deep and you can go fast and spray people,” Jason Garmany, a snowboarder, said. Ski Bowl will now be open seven nights a week and will open for day operations on December 18.